SHELBY - Faye Dalton Hollifield, 97, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Guyvie and Sally Crawford Dalton.
She worked many years at Blanton's Variety Store. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Hollifield; daughter, Kay Ruppe; son, Dale Hollifield; sisters, Frances Coggins, Sue Owens and Eunice Carpenter; brother, Alvin Dalton; grandson, Dean Ruppe; and granddaughter, Stephanie Rabb. She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy Rabb of Shelby; grandchildren, David Ruppe and wife Donna, Mike Rabb and wife Bettie, Chris Rabb and wife Julie, Shannon Treadway and husband Seth and Jay Hollifield and wife Colleen; 15 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 1pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Sunset Cemetery, with the Rev. Gary Marburger officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
