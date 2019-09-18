Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
church parlor
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Faye McSwain Hall


1936 - 2019
Faye McSwain Hall Obituary
GASTONIA - Faye McSwain Hall, 83, passed away September 14, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was born January 15, 1936 in Cleveland County, a daughter of the late Burton and Ocie Bell Poole McSwain. Faye was an active member of Victory Baptist Church where she served as a greeter. She loved the Lord and her church family, adored her husband and children and was a special "Gram" to her grandchildren. God's love showed through Faye's smile and hugs and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John W. Hall; children, David M. Hall and wife Tasha of Virginia Beach, VA, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Hall of Gastonia; brothers, Ray McSwain and Johnny McSwain and his wife Andrea, all of Shelby; grandchildren, Emily Hall, Josh Titkemeyer, Molly (Andrew) Davis, Megan Taylor; great-grandchildren, Ethan Peters and Chandler Davis, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Hedspeth, Helen Milsap, Ruth Davidson, Gertrude and Midlred McSwain; and brothers, Bill and Roy McSwain.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 21 at Victory Baptist Church with Dr. Sam Mintz officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 pm in the sanctuary and again immediately following the service in the church parlor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 1101 Lynhaven Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hall family.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 18, 2019
Download Now