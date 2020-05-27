|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Faye Carpenter Whitney, 87, of the Mary's Grove Community, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
Mrs. Whitney was born on October 21, 1932 in Cleveland County, NC daughter of the late John Franklin Carpenter and Verda Beattie Carpenter. She was retired after 34 years of service as an accounting assistant with Duke Power in Charlotte. Mrs. Whitney was a member of Mary's Grove United Methodist Church in Kings Mountain where she was active with the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Whitney and two brothers, Keith Carpenter and J.P. Carpenter.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Donna Haskett and husband Tim of Kings Mountain; Steve Carpenter and wife Terri of Shelby; Daniel Carpenter and wife Jennifer of Indiana; Steven Carpenter, Kimberly C. Falls (Clint), Karen C. Aden (Vince), Samuel Carpenter, Andrew Haskett, Joseph Haskett (Mary Bryce), Samantha H. Pepper (Luke), Taylor Carpenter, James Carpenter, Eli Carpenter, Issac Carpenter, Nick Bason (Chelsey) and Zachary Bason (Jennifer), Beckett Falls and Aurora Falls.
Mrs. Whitney will lie in state at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 10:00AM until 1:00PM.
A private graveside service will be held at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Gerald Ramsey.
Memorials may be made to Mary's Grove United Methodist Church, 1223 Marys Grove Church Rd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Whitney.
Published in Shelby Star on May 27, 2020