Flay Larry Cooke, 74, of Plainsview Church Road, Lawndale, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation in Cherryville.
Born in Cleveland County, on January 3, 1945, he was a son of the late Grady Lee Cooke and Hattie Beatrice Poole Cooke. Flay was a retired welder having worked for Daniels Construction and Duke Energy. He loved being outdoors hunting, but come spring his hands itched for work in the garden. He would plant enough vegetables for neighbors and friends.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers, Delbert Cooke and wife Versey, Jack Cooke and wife Marilyn; and Ralph Cooke and wife Judy; infant brother, Danny Ray Cooke; sister, Starlene Bridges and spouses Red and Buck; and a sister-in-law, Pat Cooke.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Janet Howard Cooke; two sons, Kelly Cooke of Kings Mountain and Stacy Cooke of Lawndale; two grandchildren, Callie Cooke and Cooper Cooke, Pawpaw's girl, Anna Howard; brother, Hal Cooke of Forest City; three sisters, Joyce Drum and husband Pervie of Cherryville; Judy Ledford and husband Arthur of Lawndale, and Shirley Cooke of Shelby;
The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Lovelace officiating.
Memorials may be made to Casar United Methodist Church, PO Box 190, Casar, NC 28020 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 12, 2019