Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
Florine Hopper


1929 - 2019
Florine Hopper Obituary
LAWNDALE - Florine "Tag" Hush Hopper, 90, of 2848 Toney Rd., passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.

She was born on March 30, 1929 in Jackson County, GA to the late Eli Hush and Mag Pettyjohn Hush.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Lawndale.NC. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on July 10, 2019
