Floyd Hastings, of Casar Road in Lawndale, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at home.
Born April 15, 1938 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Joe T. Hastings and Essie Chapman Hastings. Floyd was retired from Shelby City Fire Department as a battalion chief and was an active member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church. He also served in the US Army.
Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Hilda Parker Hastings; daughter, Lisa Brackett and husband Jerry; brother, Larry Hastings and wife Pearleen of Polkville; two grandchildren, Jeri Michelle Brackett of Polkville and Tyler Brackett and wife, Natasha of Shelby; three great grandchildren, Jackson, Dawson, and Holden Brackett; extended family member, friend, and loving caregiver, Tammy Hull Logan; and special companion, Tiny.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Hugh Manley Hastings and sister, Ruth H. Camp.
The visitation will be held on Saturday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be the funeral will be held in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Eddie Padgett and Rev. Jackie Price officiating.
The burial will follow in the Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 28, 2019