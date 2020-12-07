1/1
Floyd Max Cochran Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Floyd Max Cochran Sr., 84, of Grover, NC, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Cleveland Pines in Shelby, NC .He was born on May, 21, 1936 to the late A.D. and Eula Mae Cochran. Max was also preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Reba Goforth Cochran, brothers, Lemuel, Lester, and Roy Cochran, one sister, Francis Pruitt, and one granddaughter, Tammy Allen.
SURVIVORS: Sons, Floyd Max Cochran, Jr., Billy Roger Cochran, Benjamin Ray Cochran, and Reece Kelly Cochran
Brother: Paul Cochran
Sisters: Shirley Owens and Gladys Etters
14 Grandchildren, 33 Great Grandchildren, and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren
FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Clearview Baptist Church, Grover with Pastor Barry Miles officiating
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harris Funeral Home
INTERMENT: Grover Cemetery
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clearview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved