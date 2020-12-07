KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Floyd Max Cochran Sr., 84, of Grover, NC, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Cleveland Pines in Shelby, NC .He was born on May, 21, 1936 to the late A.D. and Eula Mae Cochran. Max was also preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Reba Goforth Cochran, brothers, Lemuel, Lester, and Roy Cochran, one sister, Francis Pruitt, and one granddaughter, Tammy Allen.
SURVIVORS: Sons, Floyd Max Cochran, Jr., Billy Roger Cochran, Benjamin Ray Cochran, and Reece Kelly Cochran
Brother: Paul Cochran
Sisters: Shirley Owens and Gladys Etters
14 Grandchildren, 33 Great Grandchildren, and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren
FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Clearview Baptist Church, Grover with Pastor Barry Miles officiating
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harris Funeral Home
INTERMENT: Grover Cemetery
