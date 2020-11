Forest Edisl WalkerForest Edisl Walker, 91, of Casar , passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover.Born in Cleveland County, on March 1, 1929 , he was a son of the late Addie Edward Walker and Annie Maude Newton Walker. He was retired from Century Chair as a machine operator.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Walker and Marce Walker and one sister, Coleen Parker.Survivors include four daughters, Sandra Walker and Will Bradshaw, Lisa Walker, Debbie Wray and Ronnie Wray and Bonnie Moses all of Casar; two brothers, Lawrence Walker and Ray Walker; one sister, Nadine Goodman; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and special caregiver, Dorothy Hull.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020 , at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm , at Sandra Walker's Home 138 Valleydale Drive Casar, NC .The graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jackie Price officiating.Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150..A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.