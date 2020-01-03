|
SHELBY- Forest Glenn Jackson Jr, (Forest or Daddy), age 57, suddenly joined those gone before him on the eve of 12/31/2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Lillie Mae Jackson. He leaves behind his number one love and only daughter Emily Elizabeth Jackson Tiller and Son -in-law, Preston of Charlotte NC, his sister, Glenda Brackett and brother-in-law Curtis Brackett of Mooresboro and one nephew, the Honorable Judge Justin Brackett and wife Kristin of Shelby NC. Forest is also survived by his life partner & fiancée Melissa Hunsinger of Shelby NC.
A heart the size of Texas and a stranger to no one, Forest leaves behind a multitude of special friends and extended family. He was employed as an account support manager for Accurex Kitchen Ventilation Systems in King Mountain, NC and attended Camps Creek Baptist Church in Mooresboro, NC.
Forest's faith in Christ played out often in his love for mankind. His generosity and innate ability to nurture and encourage others will remain his legacy. He lived to love and loved to live. An active member of both VFW Post 4066 (Shelby) and 3477( Gaffney SC) as well as the local Amvets Post in Shelby where he found great pleasure in supporting community projects and helping those less fortunate than himself.
He would defend the Washington Redskins and the American Constitution & Flag to the bitter end and was a true NASCAR fan, paying the most homage to the 43 and 88 car respectively. A Match for none, Forest knew his music better than most DJs and his contagious passion for music will not quickly be forgotten. He was no stranger to the juke box and more a stranger to Spotify, if the truth be known. All of these things he deeply loved and yet they paled in comparison to the love and devotion he had for his daughter, his "monk"!
Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Camps Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Buddy Morehead, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000
Boone, NC 28607; VFW Post 4066, 855 West Sumter Street, Shelby, NC 28150; and Feeding Kids Cleveland County, http://www.feedingkidscc.org/, are organizations closest to his heart.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 3, 2020