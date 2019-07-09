|
GROVER - Forrest Hardin, 84, of Grover, NC, passed away on July 08, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Rutherford County, NC, to the late Roy Logan Hardin and Pinkie Lee Fortenberry Hardin and was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kristin Brooke Hardin. Forrest was an active member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church. He was a member of the church choir, a former deacon and member of other various committees. Forrest was the owner and operator of Blacksburg Floor Covering for 28 years. He enjoyed gospel music, fishing, Tarheel Basketball and the Atlanta Braves. He was a member of the Carolina Crossing Breakfast Club where he
enjoyed spending time with friends. Forrest loved and cherished his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to many.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Juanita Lowrance Hardin, Grover; son: Scott Hardin and wife Jada Ellis Hardin, Grover; brother: Rev. Albert Hardin, Chesnee, S.C.; sister: Betty Allen, Grover; grandson: Logan Hardin and wife Lindsey, Charlotte; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Allen Memorial Baptist Church, Thursday, July 11, 2019, with the Rev. Robbie Moore, Rev. Scott Hardin and Rev. Albert Hardin, officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain.
Interment will be at Grover Cemetery, Grover.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on July 9, 2019