SHELBY - Frances Blanton Beam, age 95, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home.
Born in Spartanburg County, S.C. on Sept. 4, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Fred Byron and Betty Emma Lynn Biggerstaff Blanton.
She was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church for 72 years, where she worked as the Wednesday night hostess for over 20 years and was very active in the daycare. She loved cooking and being a mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Charles Beam; an infant son, Charles Lee Beam Jr.; a grandson, B.J. Beam; a brother, Gene Blanton; and a sister, Mildred Borders.
Frances is survived by; four sons, Ricky Beam and wife Kay of Shelby, Kenneth Beam and wife Wanda of Shelby, Chris Beam and wife Cathy of Shelby, John Beam and wife Donna of Shelby; a daughter, Sharon Beam of Concord; a sister, Peggy Allen of Shelby; 12 grandchildren, Rodney, Missy, Jennifer, Jason, Jada, Crystal, Cassie, Ceph, Will, Jacob, Kassi and Austin; 21 great grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Dr. Rit Varriale officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2 p.m. in the sanctuary and other times at the home.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Beam.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmblinartonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 19, 2019