Frances Melton Bradley, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 16, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Janice Barbee and Franklin of Shelby, Donna Pruett and Doug of Casar, two sons, Marty Bradley and Angie and David Bradley and Sharon of Shelby, nine grandchildren; Shawn Barbee and Heather, Ryan Barbee and Katie, Andy Barbee and Courtney, Katie Ingle and Cline, Matt Bradley and Jana, Sally Hamrick and John, Daniel Pruett, Maggie Tate and Steven, Weston Bradley and Bailey, thirteen great grandchildren, Evan Barbee, Brett Hamrick, Stormy Robinson, Cora Barbee, Millie Barbee, Ty Barbee, MacKenzie Barbee, Maverick Barbee, Will Hamrick, Samantha Hamrick, Holly Hamrick, Myla Ingle, and Allie Ingle, and three sisters, Lillian Campbell, Doris Hamrick, and Helen Godfrey.
Born in Rutherford County on April 15, 1932, Frances was the daughter of the late Johnny and Lily Melton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Bradley, a sister, Lois Knapp, and two brothers, Jack Melton and Gerald Melton.
Frances was a founding member of Crestview Baptist Church and a strong Christian woman. Frances was a devoted mother, and loved gathering with her family on Sundays. She was especially fond of her grandchildren and was known to them as Maw Maw Eppie.
A graveside service will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00pm to be officiated by Pastors Doug Pruett and Artie Hubbard. For those attending the service, the family requests that you please respect the social distancing standards and wear a mask due to COVID-19.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wendover Hospice House 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150
The family would like to sincerely express their gratitude for the care that the Peak Resources staff and especially, Robin Lipscomb, Andrea McIntrye, and Donna McDowell showed to their mother during her illness.
