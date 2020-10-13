Frances Church

SHELBY - Frances Lula Queen Church, age 95, passed away on October 11, 2020. She was born in Shelby, North Carolina, March 14, 1925. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Columbus "Sam" Church, to whom she was married for 58 years.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, H.C. and Carrie Queen of Shelby.
A loving wife, devoted mother, beloved daughter, amazing grandmother, doting great-grandmother and faithful servant of God, she was loved and cherished by many. Frances loved to visit the members of her church who were shut-ins, elderly or struggling with health issues. She would make and take homemade pies, banana pudding and fried chicken. She had a special chocolate pudding that she made especially for the grands and greats!
As a cancer survivor of 25 years, she tirelessly served as the oldest living member of Faith Baptist Church in Shelby, N.C. for almost 40 years.
She is survived by a son, Jerry Church and wife, Diane of Tennessee.; two daughters, both of Shelby, Patsy McEntyre and husband, Jimmy and Brenda Harrison and husband, Larry. She was blessed with six grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Dana Hobbs, Lisa Cantrell, Jeffrey McEntyre, Jessica Champion, Kimberly Pearson, Elaine Estep and Brad Pearson; Also, to her delight were six great grandchildren, Dwayne Hobbs, Justin McEntyre, Kaetryn Carpenter, Addison Champion, Grace Pearson, Raegan Pearson, and Tye Clay; and two great-great grandchildren ;and A special thanks to Frances's friend and caregiver, Jan Baucom, for her dedication, kindness, and love during these last few years.
A private graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11:00 am. Dr. Barry Goodman and Bro. Johnny Owens will be officiating. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing and masks are requested.
Memorials can be made to; Wendover Hospice House, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com