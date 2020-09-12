Frances Cribbs

Frances Brigman Cribbs, age 81 of Shelby, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services in Shelby. Facemasks and social distancing will be required during this event. A private family service immediately following the visitation conducted by Rev. Robert Reeise. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Surviving are her four daughters, Judy Melton and husband Victor of Lincolnton, NC, Wanda Bell and husband Craig of Kings Mountain, NC, Susan Perrell and husband Cliff of Grover, NC, and Dee Dee Stephens and husband Alan of Greensboro, NC, a brother, Bill Brigman of Laurinburg, NC, three sisters, Lena Williams and Rena Hatcher of Rockingham, NC, and Jeanette Brown of Shelby, NC. She had eight grandsons, Michael Lee Cribbs of Kings Mountain, NC, Patrick Kinmon and wife Bree of Shelby, NC, Matthew Fitch and Jason Fitch of Lincolnton, NC, Chad Perrell and wife Erica of Boiling Springs, NC, Michael Gene Kinmon and wife Danielle of Shelby, NC, Nathan Stephens and Tim Stephens of Greensboro, NC, a granddaughter, Danielle Melton of Lincolnton, NC, and ten great grandchildren, Madison, Carson, Olivia, Eleanor, Clint, Jordan, Wesley, Madison, Raymond, and Julie, a step-grandson, Kyle Bell and wife Kathryn of Shelby, NC, and a step great granddaughter, Madelyn.
Born May 23, 1939 in Rockingham, NC, Mrs. Cribbs was the daughter of the late Everett and Jessie Brigman and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cribbs, two brothers, Hoyt Brigman and Carl Ingram and one sister, Trudy Brigman, and one great granddaughter, Vivian Kinmon. Frances worked in textiles for many years before retiring to spend time and travel with her husband.
She sang in the choir at the church she so loved, Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed big family gatherings, spending time at the beach, and working in her garden and yard. Her unwavering faith and love for her family were her motivation every day to be an amazing wife, mother, sister, and friend.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lee Cribbs, Patrick Kinmon, Matthew Fitch, Jason Fitch, Chad Perrell, Nathan Stephens, and Tim Stephens.
The family would like to express a sincere thanks to the nurses of 4 East at AtriumHealth – Cleveland hospital for the compassionate care she received while there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Victory Baptist Church - 3907 Towery Road, Lattimore, NC 28152, or to Alzheimer's Association
National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 .
