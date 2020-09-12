1/1
Frances Cribbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Brigman Cribbs, age 81 of Shelby, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services in Shelby. Facemasks and social distancing will be required during this event. A private family service immediately following the visitation conducted by Rev. Robert Reeise. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.

Surviving are her four daughters, Judy Melton and husband Victor of Lincolnton, NC, Wanda Bell and husband Craig of Kings Mountain, NC, Susan Perrell and husband Cliff of Grover, NC, and Dee Dee Stephens and husband Alan of Greensboro, NC, a brother, Bill Brigman of Laurinburg, NC, three sisters, Lena Williams and Rena Hatcher of Rockingham, NC, and Jeanette Brown of Shelby, NC. She had eight grandsons, Michael Lee Cribbs of Kings Mountain, NC, Patrick Kinmon and wife Bree of Shelby, NC, Matthew Fitch and Jason Fitch of Lincolnton, NC, Chad Perrell and wife Erica of Boiling Springs, NC, Michael Gene Kinmon and wife Danielle of Shelby, NC, Nathan Stephens and Tim Stephens of Greensboro, NC, a granddaughter, Danielle Melton of Lincolnton, NC, and ten great grandchildren, Madison, Carson, Olivia, Eleanor, Clint, Jordan, Wesley, Madison, Raymond, and Julie, a step-grandson, Kyle Bell and wife Kathryn of Shelby, NC, and a step great granddaughter, Madelyn.
Born May 23, 1939 in Rockingham, NC, Mrs. Cribbs was the daughter of the late Everett and Jessie Brigman and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cribbs, two brothers, Hoyt Brigman and Carl Ingram and one sister, Trudy Brigman, and one great granddaughter, Vivian Kinmon. Frances worked in textiles for many years before retiring to spend time and travel with her husband.
She sang in the choir at the church she so loved, Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed big family gatherings, spending time at the beach, and working in her garden and yard. Her unwavering faith and love for her family were her motivation every day to be an amazing wife, mother, sister, and friend.

Pallbearers will be Michael Lee Cribbs, Patrick Kinmon, Matthew Fitch, Jason Fitch, Chad Perrell, Nathan Stephens, and Tim Stephens.

The family would like to express a sincere thanks to the nurses of 4 East at AtriumHealth – Cleveland hospital for the compassionate care she received while there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Victory Baptist Church - 3907 Towery Road, Lattimore, NC 28152, or to Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 .

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
02:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved