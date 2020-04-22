Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Frances Fowler Obituary
SHELBY - Frances York Fowler, 87, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late George and Viola Black York.

Frances was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, worked many years at Dover Textiles, and retired from Kemet. She had a love for her family, cross stitching, embroidery, sports and spending at the beach.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jack Thomas Fowler; brothers, Matthew, Joe and Lawrence York; and sister, Lucille Sipe. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Patterson and husband Gary of Shelby, and Suzie Price and husband Jody of Forest City; son, Tommy Fowler and wife Christine of Shallotte; grandchildren, Laura Dunlap and husband Colby, Brian "BJ" Martin and wife Jeni, and Preston Fowler and wife Danielle; great grandchildren, Lucas, Lane, Stevie, Timothy, Austin, Jayla, Ty, Cassi, Jackson and Valerie.

A private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, in Sunset Cemetery, with Rev. Dale Byrd and Jeremy McSwain officiating.

Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 1165 Wyke Road, Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com.
Published in Shelby Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
