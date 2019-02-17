|
|
Frances Irene Clark Willis, 94, of 7518 Ed Willis Road, Lawndale, passed Friday, February 15, 2019 at Wendover in Shelby.
Born on July 12, 1924, she was a daughter of Thad and Belinda Clark. She worked for Cooksville Mill and then retired form Walmart. She was a member of Hull's Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her, husband, Esper Willis; son, Mickey Willis; daughter, Krista Willis; brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one son, Sherrill Willis and wife Tammy; three daughters,
Ginger Huss and husband Edwin, Brenda Wentz and husband Ralph; and Teresa
Willis; daughter-in-law, Judy Willis; sister, Lou Della Hill; and numerous
grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Hull's
Grove Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 PM at Hull's Grove
Baptist Church with the Revs. Bobby Farmer and Travis Elmore officiating.
The burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 17, 2019