SHELBY - Frances Cordell Ivester, 94 years old, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center. A native of Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Enos J. and Cleo Rollins Cordell. She was a retired bookkeeper for Dover Auto Repair at the age of 85. She also worked with her husband, Morgan L. "Skeet" Ivester as owner-operator of Tri County Farm Supply in Cherryville. She was a dedicated member of Kistler's United Methodist Church where she was a youth leader, Methodist Lay Speaker, and served on various committees throughout her active years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and brother in law, Jeslyn C. and Ike Bridges, one brother and sister-in-law, Harold E. and Reba Cordell.
She is survived by one beloved daughter, Ann I. Jewell-Morgan and husband, Dr. James P. "Jim" Morgan, whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by a niece, Brenda I. Melton (Don), Lawndale, nephews, Steve Ivester (Gloria), Lawndale, Bill Bridges, Jr (Jane), Asheboro, NC and Chris Bridges (Lisa), Cheraw, SC. Also, a very special couple in the family's life has been Shirley and Paul Eaker, for their constant attention to Frances throughout her illness.
A celebration of life service will be in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 3:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Tim Elmore & Rev. Keith M. Sherrill, officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends in the chapel following the service and at other times at the home of Ann and Jim Morgan, 102 Park Circle, Shelby, NC
The family would like to share their appreciation to the staff of Cleveland Pines Nursing Center for their excellent care throughout the years. Also, Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby 28150; or Kistler's United Methodist Church, c/o Bryan Turner, 860 Elam Road, Lawndale, NC 28090.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 24, 2019