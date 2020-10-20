1/1
Frances Lee
Frances Louise Lee, 73 of Old Lincolnton Road, Shelby, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County, on February 25, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Howard Cletus Lee and Lillian Frances McSwain Lee. Frances was retired from Hoechst Celanese and was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church in New House. She loved Gospel music, reading, putting together puzzles and tending to her great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Pheobe Price.

Survivors include her son, Cletus Todd Lee and wife, Tosha of Shelby; a brother, Ed Lee and wife, Sherry of Casar; a sister, Linda McCraw and husband, Herman of Polkville and also numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Sandy Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
