Frances "Fran" Lee Barker Sincox, 84, died peacefully at home in Kings Mountain, NC, Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The daughter of the late Wyss L. and Kathleen M. Barker, Fran was born September 27, 1935 and raised in Myers Park, Charlotte, NC, graduating from Central High School in 1953. Fran graduated from Agnes Scott College, Decatur, GA, in 1957. She taught elementary school in the area and other locales throughout her life. She married Dr. Francis J. Sincox, a Navy flight surgeon, in 1958 and his career took the family to Long Island, NY; Pensacola, FL; and Norfolk, VA, before they settled in Kings Mountain in 1963. After raising her children, Fran worked a number of years as the bridal consultant at Ivey's/Dillard's at Eastridge Mall, Gastonia, NC.
Fran enjoyed a wide circle of friends and participating in book, bridge and garden clubs. She engaged in the community volunteering with the Kings Mountain Senior Center, Community Kitchen, and Senior Tarheel Legislature. She was a longtime active member of First Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain Women's Club and Colonel Frederick Hambright Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Fran is survived by her son, Douglas "Doug" John Sincox and his wife, Marcia Kim (Robinson), of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Barker Sincox McCurry, of Kings Mountain, NC; former husband, Dr. Francis "Frank" John Sincox of Kings Mountain, NC; sister, Mary Anne Barker Williams of Simsbury, CT, and her sister's family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 1:00pm, First Presbyterian Church, 111 E. King Street, Kings Mountain, NC, with a reception in the church fellowship hall afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's research or your preferred charity.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to Fran's skilled and loving caregivers.
