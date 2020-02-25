|
|
Frances "Polly" Pauline VanDyke McWhirter, 95 of Shelby, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home.
Born December 30, 1924 in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Rubin VanDyke and Ocie Holland VanDyke.
She was a loving wife of the late George Ray "Cork" McWhirter, a loving mother to the late George Stephen "Steve" McWhirter, and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Polly was also preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
She was survived by a daughter-in-law, Shirley Peeler McWhirter of Lattimore, NC, two grandsons, Mark McWhirter and wife Crystal Brackett McWhirter and their son Mark Lucas "Lumpy" McWhirter, a grandson, Jeff McWhirter and fiancé Courtney Ford, and a
sister, Patsy VanDyke Morgan.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Doug Pruett.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 11:30 am prior to the service at the cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 25, 2020