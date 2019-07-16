Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Frances Runyan


1923 - 2019
Frances Runyan Obituary
SHELBY - Frances Foster Runyan, 96, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover.

A native of Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Maggie Padgett Foster.

She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church since 1946, and loved flowers and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Runyan; two brothers; and one sister. She is survived by her nephews, Joe Runyan and wife Brenda of Huntersville, Bobby Runyan of Shelby, and Marty Runyan of Kannapolis.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, with the Rev. Russ Bradley and Rev. Ben Mayo officiating.

The family will receive friends one prior to the service, in the church.

Burial will follow the service, in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church in her memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 16, 2019
