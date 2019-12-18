|
SHELBY - Frances Patterson Wright, 94, of Poplar Springs Church Road, passed away peacefully at the home of her beloved son, Tommy Wright, on December 14, 2019.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Seth and Cora Patterson. Frances worked at the Lily Mills Company for 37 years. She then worked at J and C Dyeing Company for 7 years before retiring. She was a faithful member of Crestview Baptist Church, where she especially enjoyed her Sunday School class. In her earlier years, she enjoyed gardening, crafting, square dancing, and especially playing with and shopping with her granddaughters.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Wright; sisters, Vergie Lail of Greenville, SC, Ethel Hord of Shelby, Aileen Cox of Abbeville, SC, ; and brother, Tom Patterson of Cherryville. She is survived by her son, Tommy Wright and wife Dianne of Shelby; granddaughters, Amy Wright Ennis and husband Steve of Greensboro, and Taffy Wright Puckett and husband Mike of High Point; great grandchildren, Jake Ennis of Boone, Caroline Puckett of High Point, and Savannah Puckett of Cullowhee; great-great grandson, Colton; and many nieces and nephews left to cherish her memory.
The family would like to extend special thanks to special caregivers of Helping Hands, Doris Hopper, Rebecca Stewart, Teresa Byars, and Carolyn Kelly.
A special thank you also to nurse Cristal Barlow of Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral
Home.
Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm, in the chapel of Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, with the Rev. Stan Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150 or Crestview Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 18, 2019