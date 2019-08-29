|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Annie Frances Lee Yarborough, age 89, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Cleveland County on April 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Drury Howard and Lila Mae Beason Lee. She was a graduate of the class of 1949 from Boiling Springs High School. Frances retired after many years of exceptional service to students at West Elementary School in Kings Mountain, NC. She was a long-time member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. Frances was everything a grandmother should aspire to be.
Frances is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas "Tommy" Yarborough; a son, Terry Yarborough and wife Gale of Kinston, NC; a daughter, Myra Pellissier and husband Steve of Charlottesville, VA.; five grandchildren, Lee Yarborough and wife Hayes of Kinston, NC, Emily Yarborough of Greenville, NC, Mark Pellissier of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, Chris Pellissier and Alan Pellissier both of Charlottesville, VA.; and a sister, Ann Thompson of Shelby.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Kings Mountain, NC. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held at 3:30 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby, NC. The family welcomes visits to the home at all other times.
Memorials may be made to: West Elementary School, 500 West Mountain Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 Please designate "Angel Fund".
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 29, 2019