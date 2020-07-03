SHELBY - Frank Homer Barnett Sr, age 76 went to his heavenly home to be with his truelove, wife Sue Truelove Barnett on July 1, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on July 31, 1943 he was the son of the late Bon and Leitha Lane Barnett. He retired as the owner and operator of Barnett's Home Improvement. He loved wood carving, wrestling, deep sea fishing, going to the beach, most of all he loved his wife and missed her so much. He always said he would be happy when his time on earth was done, so he could be with his truelove. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sue Truelove Barnett, a brother, Cecil Barnett; a sister, Ruth Barnett Hamrick; and his beloved fur baby, "Rambo."



Frank is survived by a brother, Clarence and his wife Helen Barnett of Surfside Beach SC. ; three daughters, Rose Davis and husband Scott of Lattimore, and Bonnie Albea and husband Daniel of Kings Mountain, and Donna Abee and husband Tim of Lincolnton; a son, Frank Barnett Jr. and wife Becky of Shelby; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.



A special thanks to Frank Barnett III for being his caregiver for the past few months.



Gathering of friends will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and masks will be required.



In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105



