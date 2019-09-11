|
SHELBY - Albert Franklin "Frank" Street Jr., age 50, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on December 26, 1968 he is the son of Albert F. Street Sr. and the late Mary Strickland Street. He was an avid church attendee at Calvery Baptist Church and loved all sports, and was very skilled in basketball at a younger age. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family.
Funeral Service will be held 1pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. David Rabb officiating. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 pm until 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Street.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 11, 2019