Frank Street Sr.
1944 - 2020
SHELBY - Albert Franklin "Frank" Street Sr., age 75, passed away on July 7, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on September 11, 1944 he was the son of the late Ira Boyd Street and Doris Rebecca Wright Street. Frank served in the U.S. Navy, entering during the Vietnam Era, and retired after 25 years of service as a boatswain's mate.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Virginia Strickland Street; a son Albert Franklin "Frank" Street, Jr. and a brother, Ralph "Butch" Street.

Frank is survived by a sister, Becky Street Ledford of Shelby; a cousin, Jeff Wilson and wife Carol of Lowrys, SC; four nephews Brad Ledford, Kenny Ledford, Woodley Strickland, and Matthew Strickland; two nieces Penny Strickland Swenson and Natalie Strickland Harrington; brothers-in-law, Tyrome Strickland and Woody Strickland; a sister-in-law Edna Strickland Ledford.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park, 1225 College Ave, Boiling Springs, NC 28017, with Rev. David Rabb, officiating.

It is requested that those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to: Kindred at Home, 1405 N Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Street.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
