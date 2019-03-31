|
Fred Allen Morgan died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, peacefully at his home.
Fred was born in Gold Hill, NC on May 16, 1925. He graduated from Rockwell High in 1943 and entered the Navy. While in the Navy, he became a Diesel Mechanic, First Mate, and was based on the Admiralty Islands. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and married Druscilla Roseman that same year. He graduated with his BS in Mechanical Engineering from NCSU in 1951.
The family began in Salisbury, NC, 1952, lived a short time in Pearisburg, Va., lived in Shelby, NC, from 1959 to 1999 and finally moved to Blacksburg, SC, in 1999. Fred worked for various companies in NC, Virginia, and SC. He retired from KoSa Industries (former Hoechst/Celanese Industries), Spartanburg, SC, in 1997.
Fred was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Shelby, NC and served on various boards numerous times throughout the years.
Fred enjoyed playing his guitar by ear, gardening and sharing his vegetables with his neighbors, coworkers and friends, always working on some type of engine project with his son and daughter, playing cards during lunch break with coworkers, and making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Matthew and Chrissie Melinda Hill Morgan, half brothers and half sisters, his wife, Druscilla Roseman Morgan, a son, Stanley Neal Morgan, and a grandchild, James Connor Morgan-Dodrill. He is survived by his son, G. Steven Morgan of Spartanburg, SC, a daughter, Susan M. Morgan of Cary, Il., daughter, Sandra Len Morgan and grandson, Steven Allen Morgan, both in Shelby, NC.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory from 6:00pm until 7:30pm. Graveside Service will be held Thursday April 4, 2019, at Sunset Cemetery at 2:00pm with Pastor Christina Auch of Ascension Lutheran Church officiating.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 31, 2019