Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockery's Funeral Home - Shelby
605 Buffalo Street
Shelby, NC 28150
704-419-2395
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Byrd Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Byrd Jr. Obituary
LAWNDALE - Fred "Pete" Byrd Jr., 88, of 138 Falls St., died July 4,2019 at Wilora lake Healthcare Center in Charlotte.

He was a bulldozer operator for over 50 years. He was hardworking and would help anyone he could. He was a member of Lawndale First Baptist,also Clover Hill Masonic Lodge #10

Survivors include 8 children Allen Byrd of Kings Mountain, Dianna Wilson, Marylou Byrd, Allison Kee, and Tina Batelamio, all of Lawndale, Anita Dunmeyer of Shelby, stepdaughter Ernestine Cobbs of Greenville, S.C. and Ungre Roseboro of Kings Mountain.

Surviving 4 sisters and 1 brother, 24 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services are Thursday July 11,2019,12 PM reflections and services 12:30 at First Baptist Church Lawndale 129 Douglas School Rd.

Dockery's Funeral Home is in charge
Published in Shelby Star on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now