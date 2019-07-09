|
LAWNDALE - Fred "Pete" Byrd Jr., 88, of 138 Falls St., died July 4,2019 at Wilora lake Healthcare Center in Charlotte.
He was a bulldozer operator for over 50 years. He was hardworking and would help anyone he could. He was a member of Lawndale First Baptist,also Clover Hill Masonic Lodge #10
Survivors include 8 children Allen Byrd of Kings Mountain, Dianna Wilson, Marylou Byrd, Allison Kee, and Tina Batelamio, all of Lawndale, Anita Dunmeyer of Shelby, stepdaughter Ernestine Cobbs of Greenville, S.C. and Ungre Roseboro of Kings Mountain.
Surviving 4 sisters and 1 brother, 24 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services are Thursday July 11,2019,12 PM reflections and services 12:30 at First Baptist Church Lawndale 129 Douglas School Rd.
Dockery's Funeral Home is in charge
Published in Shelby Star on July 9, 2019