Fred Roger Clary, age 72, of Indian Trail passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to those who knew him and will be deeply missed by all. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of Sardis Baptist Church. Fred loved his work and taking annual family vacations, he also enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and dancing with his wife. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Leonard, and Ruth Collins Clary; sister, Mabeline Merck; brother, W.T. Clary.
Fred is survived by his wife Teresa Whisnant Clary of Indian Trail; children, Kevin (Christy) Clary of Indian Tail, Linda Blake (Jason) Flowe of Unionville; grandchildren, Becca and Spencer Clary of Indian Trail, Jacob and Daniel Wilson, Alyssa and Bailey Flowe all of Unionville; siblings, Christine Broome of Bessemer City, Juanita (Lawrence) Bolin of Kings Mountain, Annie (David) Oliver of Kings Mountain, Charles (Betty) Clary of Gastonia, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Graveside service and interment will be held 4:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 with Rev. Kenn Hucks officiating at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr. Matthews, NC 28104. Family will receive friends 3-3:45 PM prior to the service at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html#
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Sardis Baptist Church Building Fund.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic the family requests that guests take proper precautions, such as masks and practicing proper social distancing protocols.