KINGS MOUNTAIN - Fred Dyer, 84, died peacefully, Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late W. Lawrence and Leo Wade Dyer. A soft spoken man who was loved by many in his community. Fred was a loving husband and father who enjoyed to playing golf and pool, especially going on golf tournaments with his friends, to the beach. He was always proud to claim his hole in one. Fred served his country faithfully in the U.S Air Force as a Military Police officer, while stationed in Germany. He owned Pace Tile and Marble Co., until he retired at 68 years of Age. He diligently worked in earthware as a tile, slate and marble masonry. Fred was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church, and was a home grown engineer, who could engineer and create almost anything he had available to him. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Lester Dyer; and sister, Lorene and husband Connie Hopper of Shelby. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Ebbie "Jo" Dyer of the home; son, Rodney Dyer of Charlotte; daughter, Susan Dyer of Kings Mountain; Sister, Ruth Battie and husband Phillip of Bostic; brothers, Leroy Dyer and wife Mary of Shelby, Arthur Dyer and wife Beatrice of Shelby, Richard Dyer and wife Katherine of Ellenboro, Dean Dyer and wife Linda of Bostic, Frank Dyer and wife Nancy of Bostic, and Bud Dyer and wife Carrie of Ellenboro.
A graveside service will be held 2 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020 in Grover Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Terry Floyd officiating.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County 953 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC, 28152 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
3 International Drive, Suite 200 Rye Brook, NY 10573
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals Home & Aquamation of Kings Mountain
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com