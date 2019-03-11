Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
New Buffalo Baptist Church
1010 Lavender Road
Grover, NC
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
New Buffalo Baptist Church
1010 Lavender Road
Grover, NC
Fred Hull Obituary
Fred Hull, age 52, passed away Saturday, March 8, 2019.
He is survived by his partner of 18 years, Libby Martin, three children, Tabitha, Paul, and Bradley, 2 grandchildren, Mary-Lee Tate and Bonnie Hatalynn Elmore, sisters Mary White and Kelly Ball, a brother Joe Hull, a niece Julie White, and three nephews, Brandon, Bryce, and Josh Ball.
Born June 22, 1966 in Cleveland County, Fred was the son of the late Hatley Hull and Mary "Julie" Hull and was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Hatley Hull.
Fred loved hunting, fishing, and the Washington Redskins. Fred dearly loved his granddaughters, Tater and Tot.
A Memorial service will be held at New Buffalo Baptist Church at 2:30pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A visitation will be held prior from 1:00pm to 2:30pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 11, 2019
