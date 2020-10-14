1/1
Frederick Malek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Frederick (Fred) J. Malek age 60 passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. He was born July 11, 1960 in Boston, MA.

He is predeceased by his father, Frederick Malek, Sr. of Providence, RI and mother, Veronica Sharbuno of Las Vegas, NV, a step-son, John Tucker and a sister, Cheryl Cavanaugh.

He is survived by his fiance' Angela McClintock of Shelby, NC; son Frederick (Freddy) Malek, II of Providence, RI: sisters, Leonie Malek of Las Vegas, NC and Patricia Butler of Providence, RI; brother, Billy Malek of Providence, RI; step-daughters, Amy McClintock and Ashley McClintock of Shelby, NC; step-brother, Daniel Tucker of Shelby, NC.

Fred displayed a wonderful knack for solving problems. Golfing, Bowling, Music, and Football were his passions in life. Fred had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Friends and family are invited to a small Private Memorial at the home of Angela McClintock , 2326 Washburn Road, Shelby, Sunday October 18, 2020 from 11:00 to 2:30 to Reminisce, Grieve and Support each other. Chaplin Carroll Hutchinson will be officiating the Memorial Gathering.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service of Boiling Springs, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
11:00 - 02:30 PM
home of Angela McClintock
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved