SHELBY - Frederick (Fred) J. Malek age 60 passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. He was born July 11, 1960 in Boston, MA.



He is predeceased by his father, Frederick Malek, Sr. of Providence, RI and mother, Veronica Sharbuno of Las Vegas, NV, a step-son, John Tucker and a sister, Cheryl Cavanaugh.



He is survived by his fiance' Angela McClintock of Shelby, NC; son Frederick (Freddy) Malek, II of Providence, RI: sisters, Leonie Malek of Las Vegas, NC and Patricia Butler of Providence, RI; brother, Billy Malek of Providence, RI; step-daughters, Amy McClintock and Ashley McClintock of Shelby, NC; step-brother, Daniel Tucker of Shelby, NC.



Fred displayed a wonderful knack for solving problems. Golfing, Bowling, Music, and Football were his passions in life. Fred had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.



Friends and family are invited to a small Private Memorial at the home of Angela McClintock , 2326 Washburn Road, Shelby, Sunday October 18, 2020 from 11:00 to 2:30 to Reminisce, Grieve and Support each other. Chaplin Carroll Hutchinson will be officiating the Memorial Gathering.



Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service of Boiling Springs, NC.



