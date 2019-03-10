|
SHELBY- Freida Brown Bryson, age 89, died Friday, March 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Yancey County on June 4, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura Banks Brown. Freida was a member First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Jean Teague WMU Ladies Circle. Freida was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed her flowers, birds and Tarheels. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Hale Thomas Bryson Sr.; a son, Hale Thomas Bryson Jr.; two sisters, Pearl Banks and Nancy Holcombe; and a brother, Robert Brown.
Freida is survived by a son, James Bryson and wife Benita of Charlotte; a daughter, Jane Blake and husband Gary of Shelby; a brother, Andy Brown and wife Wanda of Burnsville; a brother-in-law, Jerry Holcombe; a sister-in-law, Nora Belle Brown; four grandchildren, Melissa Hobart-Beaumari and husband Pearson, Daniel Bryson, Alex Blake, Vanessa Bryson; great grandson, Kiran Hobart-Beaumari; a special niece, Laura Honeycutt and husband Gordon; and nephews, Chip Banks, Mike Banks and David Banks.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Webb Chapel of First Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
