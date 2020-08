Fumiko Wilson

Fumiko Nakagawa Wilson, 75, of S. DeKalb Street, Shelby, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.She was born May 4, 1945 in Japan and was retired from FASCO. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Roger Wilson.Survivors include a son, Tommy Wilson and wife, Hermie of Boiling Springs; a daughter, Nancy Wilson Berger and husband, Jason of San Francisco, CA and three grandchildren, Samuel Wilson Berger, Clara Berger and Justin Wilson.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Cleveland Memorial Park.A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.