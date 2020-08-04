Fumiko Wilson

Fumiko Nakagawa Wilson, 75, of S. DeKalb Street, Shelby, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
She was born May 4, 1945 in Japan and was retired from FASCO. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Roger Wilson.
Survivors include a son, Tommy Wilson and wife, Hermie of Boiling Springs; a daughter, Nancy Wilson Berger and husband, Jason of San Francisco, CA and three grandchildren, Samuel Wilson Berger, Clara Berger and Justin Wilson.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Cleveland Memorial Park.
