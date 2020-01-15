Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Cemetery
Gail Carroll Obituary
LAWNDALE - Gail Blount Carroll, 57, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home.

A native of Palatka, Fla., she is the daughter of Ruth Hutchinson of Fla., and the late John Allen Blount.

She worked as a teacher for many years, in Cleveland County Schools.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Carroll Sr.; and her son, James Roy Carroll Jr.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Jamie Carroll Costner and husband Chris of Shelby; grandchildren, Paige and Cooper Costner; and nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Barry Philbeck officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 15, 2020
