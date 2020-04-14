|
|
LAWNDALE - Gale Davis Morrison, 72, went to be with the lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Mrs. Morrison was born Cleveland County, on May 12, 1947, daughter of the late James and Leola Davis. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Richard David Morrison and brother, Harold Davis.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Charlotte Morrison; daughter and son-in-law Wendy and Todd Blankenship; four beloved grandchildren, Summer Morrison, Randy, Aidan, and Emma Blankenship; step-grandchildren and spouse, Sarah Grier and Avery and Tyler Hoppes; brothers and sister-in-law, Carroll Davis, Billy Davis and Joel and wife Debbie Davis; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Ken Costner: brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy & Dianne Morrison; Donald and Margaret Morrison and Beth Morrison.
The private service will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Fulbright officiating.
Memorial may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church, 337 Hull Road, Casar, NC 28020.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 14, 2020