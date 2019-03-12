|
|
HICKORY - Garland Everett Watts, 76, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence.
Born January 17, 1943 in Burke County, he was the son of the late Robert Joe Watts and Lydia Elizabeth Buff Watts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Garland Everett Watts Jr; his stepson, Damon Ray Canipe; his brother, Jude Howard Watts; his sister, Lou Elen Watts Drum; and a grandson, Christopher Lee Shoup.
Garland was a member of Divine Grace Church of Hickory. A self-taught musician, he played the peddle organ, piano, organ, saxophone, electric bass, any kind of guitar, steel guitar, and dobro.
He was very accomplished in a number of furniture companies. A sample man and frame builder, Garland's production rate on woodworking equipment was unmatched. He retired as an over the road truck driver, where he and his wife Betty traveled to almost every state in the continental US making deliveries.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Betty Louise Icenhour Watts of the home; his son, Bobby Joe Watts; two daughters, Elen Denise Watts Lowe and Gwen Elizabeth Watts; his brother, Leonard Joe Watts and wife Janet; six grandchildren, Timothy Daniel Oquinn, Richard Matthew Oquinn and wife Stephanie, Dustin Lamar Warren and wife Dawn, Kristina Ann Watts, Billy Joe Watts, and Brittany Elizabeth Watts; eight great grandchildren, Timothy Daniel "TJ" Oquinn II, Alexandria Lynn Jasmin Oquinn, Layla Snider, Jax Snider, Ava Aroura Snider, Sydon Snider, Noah Gene Chandler, and Kathleen Elizabeth Chandler; a brother-in-law, Rodney Daymon Icenhour; a sister-in-law, Tammy Renee Icenhour; a son-in-law, Roy Timus "Tim" Oquinn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Yount and Noah Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Bingham Memorial Church in Toluca with Rev. Billy G. Wright officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday night from 7:00pm until 9:00pm at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Oquinn, Rodney Icenhour, Dustin Warren, Timothy Oquinn, Joe Watts, Ron Stephens, and Chris Stephens.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 12, 2019