Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garrett McLamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garrett McLamb


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garrett McLamb Obituary
SHELBY: Garrett Rockwell McLamb, 40, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.

A native of Horry Co, SC, he is the son of Sue Lovelace McLamb Rippy of Shelby, and the late Joseph
McLamb. Garrett was an avid Starwars and New England Patriots fan. He was a guy who never met a stranger and could always carry on a good conversation. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, JD and Charline Lovelace, and JB and Mary McLamb.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Phillip McLamb and Michael McLamb of Shelby; sister, Sally Averette of Farmville, NC; three grandchildren; special friend, Tiffany Thomas; and his beloved dog, Domino. A memorial service will be held 2pm, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Doug Pruett officiating.

The family will speak to attendees as they leave, following the service. A 50 person maximum count will be in effect for the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garrett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -