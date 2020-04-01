|
SHELBY: Garrett Rockwell McLamb, 40, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
A native of Horry Co, SC, he is the son of Sue Lovelace McLamb Rippy of Shelby, and the late Joseph
McLamb. Garrett was an avid Starwars and New England Patriots fan. He was a guy who never met a stranger and could always carry on a good conversation. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, JD and Charline Lovelace, and JB and Mary McLamb.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Phillip McLamb and Michael McLamb of Shelby; sister, Sally Averette of Farmville, NC; three grandchildren; special friend, Tiffany Thomas; and his beloved dog, Domino. A memorial service will be held 2pm, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Doug Pruett officiating.
The family will speak to attendees as they leave, following the service. A 50 person maximum count will be in effect for the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 1, 2020