SHELBY - Gary Dean Hamrick, 66, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019, after many years of battling bad health.
He was beloved by friends, family, and all that knew him. Although all the nurses that cared for him will miss his daily antics and charming comments, his suffering has finally ended. The angels in heaven should watch out! He is an angel chaser now.
He is preceded in death by his father, Archie Hamrick, his mother, Ruby Hamrick, his son, Chadwick Hamrick, his ex-wife, Sandra Franks, his nephew David Hamrick, and many other family members. We are sure they are already having many loving conversations together and a few spats, with Saint Peter mediating.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Harper, his son in law, Justin Harper, his granddaughters, Harmony Harper, Felicity Hamrick, and Fantassy Hamrick, his brother and wife, Roger and Katie Hamrick, his brother and wife, Joey and Tami Hamrick, his nephew and wife, Kevin and Chasity Hamrick, nephew and wife, Rod and Shae Stephens, and a large assortment of nieces, nephews, cousins, and ohana family members.
Although all are truly saddened deeply by his loss, we know that he is in a better place teasing and playing jokes on all his loved ones, laughing all the time.
The family will start receiving friends and family at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Clay-Barnette funeral home in Shelby, NC.
The funeral will begin at 11:00 am in the chapel with graveside service to follow at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will be accepting visitors at the home of his daughter, Tracy Harper, after all services are completed. We ask that when you come you bring your best memories of Gary to share with the family and maybe a box of Kleenex.
Please do not send any flowers to the family. Gary would have seen them as a waste of money.
Instead, pay your bills, live your life, make memories where they count with your friends and family. Check on loved ones you haven't heard from in a while. If you are absolutely adamant to find a way to share your condolences, pay it forward to someone. Visit his nursing home, Fair Haven in Forest City, and bring snacks and treats to share with the residents and staff, his former friends, who are hurting and grieving for him too.
Always remember, you will never meet a person who God doesn't love.
Published in Shelby Star on July 30, 2019