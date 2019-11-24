|
|
Thurman Gary Hamrick, Jr., 47, of Cleveland Avenue in Grover, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at home.
Born August 28, 1972 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Thurman Gary Hamrick, Sr. and Debbie Braswell Ross. He was a general manger for Domino's Pizza, Shelby. Gary loved to play his guitar and work.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his stepson, Rodney Yancey.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Wanda Ellis Hamrick; stepson, Tony Yancey; stepdaughter, Melanie Yancey; and a grandson, Austin Yancey.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Redeemed Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Shelby with the Rev. Coye Sanders and Rev. Matthew Sparks officiating.
The burial will follow the serviced in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to - Carolina Chpt., 1901 Brunswick Ave, Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 24, 2019