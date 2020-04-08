|
CHERRYVILLE- Gary Kern Dellinger, of Flint Hill Road, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, on his 69th birthday. He was born on April 6, 1951 in Gaston County to the late Thomas Henry and Maude Jane Jenks Dellinger, the youngest of 15 children. He was a big jokester and always had a story to tell, whether true or not. He loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed horseback riding and took great pleasure in spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death his parents, Tom and Maude Dellinger, brothers, Jenks, Harry, and Click Dellinger; and sisters, Louise Hoyle, Betty Neal, JoAnn Houser, Jill Reynolds, Shirley Houser, and Ruby Keever.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Angie Hughes (Chris); partner of over 7 years, Maria Demma; grandchildren, Ella Reece Hughes and Lane Christopher Hughes; his beloved siblings Jack Dellinger, Carolyn Camp, Frankie Bess, and Gay Ramsey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Gary's life will be announced by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Gary would've preferred that you use your money to support your own family during this time of uncertainty.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 8, 2020