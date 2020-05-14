|
|
MOORESBORO - Belton "Gary" Lanier, 58, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.
A native of Lincoln County, he is the son of Roy Lanier of Maiden, and the late Iva Frances Keever.
Gary worked as a painter for many years.
In addition his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sheri Lanier; and brother, Robert Ledwell.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Brandon Lanier and fiancée Jennifer Poteat of Shelby; brother, Michael Keever of Cherryville; grandson, Matthew Lanier; and nephew, Joshua Keever.
Funeral services will remain private to the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 14, 2020