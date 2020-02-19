Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery

Gary Schronce


1946 - 2020
Gary Schronce Obituary
CASAR - Gary Franklin Schronce, 73, of Hywood Road, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Catawba County, on May 18, 1946, he was the son of the late James Clark Schronce and Rose Lee Lowman Schronce Knight. Gary was owner and operator of Schronce Tree Service and was a member of Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Schronce and Clyde "Bill" Schronce.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shelia Seagle Schronce; three daughters, Christy Strickland and husband, Alan of Lexington, Misty Fortenberry and husband, David of Lawndale and Tammy McHenry and husband, John of Salisbury; five grandchildren, Sierra Fortenberry, Scarlett Strickland, Calista Fortenberry, Treston Fortenberry and Gavin McHenry; a brother, Calvin Schronce of Newton and two sisters, Sharon Cook of Maiden and Debbie Propst of Hickory.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will he held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Welch and Rev. Claman Parker, officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Memorial may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 19, 2020
