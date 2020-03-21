Home

Gary "Rolo" Simpson

Gary "Rolo" Simpson Obituary
EARL- Gary "Rolo" Simpson, 49, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. A native of Cleveland County, he is the son of Barbara Green Glover and her husband Ronnie of Boiling Springs, and the late Bruce Simpson. Gary was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, and worked many years in the salvage business, where he was known as "Rolo". He most recently worked for Church's Auto Parts.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Lisa Simpson of the home; son, Jason Simpson and girlfriend Haley Booth; daughters, Harley, Alexis, and Kimmie Simpson, all of the home; sister, Libby Glover of Earl; brothers, Ronald Glover and wife Chantelle of Waco, and Travis Glover of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, MaKenzie, Nevaeh and Payton; and cousin, Lisa Simpson Triplett.
Funeral services will be held 1:30PM, Monday, March 23, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Russ Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends 12-1:30PM, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150 or New Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 116 Earl, NC 28038
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 21, 2020
