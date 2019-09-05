|
SHELBY - Paul "Gene" Clark, age 91 passed away on September 4, 2019 at Carolinas Healthcare System-Blue Ridge in Morganton. Born in Cleveland County on January 31, 1928 he was the son of the late Henry and Florrie Clark. Gene was the youngest of 5 children. He joined the United States Navy at the end of WWII. Gene worked on the Alaskan pipeline in the 1950's where he earned the name "Klondike". He enrolled in State College, which later became North Carolina State University, on the G. I. Bill, where he earned a degree in engineering. While Gene was at N.C. State he met Helen Beth Casstevens, she was currently attending Meredith College. They were married on August 11, 1956, and were married for 61 years. Together they raised two daughters Betsy and Kathryn in Shelby in the house that he designed and built. Gene worked with his brother-in-law at C.L.Vaughn at Talley and Associates. In their later years, Gene and Beth lived in the Summer home of 50 years at Lake James in Morganton. The house and grounds became his hobby for his family to enjoy. Gene was a true "Southern Gentleman", he had many friends and was generous to many. In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen "Beth" Clark; four brothers, Henry Clark, Bernard Clark, Phillip Clark and Franscanna Clark.
Gene is survived by; two daughters Kathryn Clark Vance and husband Bo of Morganton and Betsy Clark-Peddycord and husband Clay of Gastonia; as well as his two beloved grandchildren, Ransom Vance and Beth Peddycord.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral home and Crematory with Rev. Mark Barden officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1pm until 2 pm at the funeral home. Private burial will be held at Sunset Cemetery. Because Gene was an avid N. C. State Fan, the family asks that all attendees were red or Wolf Pack attire.
Memorial made be made to Central United Methodist Church-Children's Ministries' 200 E Marion St. Shelby, NC 28150 or Wolfpack Club, 5400 Trinity Road, #407, Raleigh NC 27607 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granit Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 5, 2019