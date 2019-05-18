|
|
SHELBY - Horace Eugene "Gene" Davis Jr., age 67, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home in Shelby. Born in Mecklenburg County on January 13, 1952, he was the son of the late Horace E. Davis and Margaret Long Griffin. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed golfing. Gene was a graduate of NC State, where he played football, was a huge Denver Broncos fan, and he never missed a Shelby High football game home or away. He will be remembered for his humor and the practical jokes he loved to play. He was a department manager at Suminoe Textiles in Gaffney, SC, and a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father, William "Bill" Griffin, one sister Sally Norris, and one granddaughter, Freya Earwood.
Gene is survived by his wife of 16 years, Gina Merritt Davis, one son, Greg Davis of Charlotte and one daughter, Stacie Earwood and husband Josh of Shelby, one brother, Tony Davis and wife Elaine of York, SC,; brother-in-law, Johnny Norris of Monroe and one sister, Brenda Neely-Herring and husband Charles of Supply, NC, one grandson, Jett Earwood as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 2 pm, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 422 Carolina Ave, Shelby NC 28150 with Rev. Lamont Littlejohn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to: Shelby High School Football, 230 E. Dixon Blvd. Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Davis
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 18, 2019