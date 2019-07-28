|
Gene Lee Eason, 72, of Whelchel Road, Mooresboro, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, on December 27, 1946, he was the son of the late Willard Lee Eason and Dora Whelchel Eason. He was retired from IBM as a Customer Service Engineer and was a member of the Raleigh Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He is survived by his two sons Robert Eason of Lawndale and Alex Eason of Marathon, FL; daughter, Lynne Baker of Mooresboro; the mother of his children, Cherie Harris Ransom, six grandchildren, Robert Eason, Jr., Jesse Eason, Amanda Eason, Nathan Baker, Alex Eason, Jr., and Austin Ellis; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6:30PM to 7:30 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 7:30 PM on Tuesday in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Leslie Louis officiating.
A graveside service will he held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00PM with Elder Dan Stewart officiating, in the Montlawn Cemetery, 2911 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Memorials may be made to , 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215-3220.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 846 E. Stagecoach Trail, Fallston, NC 28042.
Published in Shelby Star on July 28, 2019