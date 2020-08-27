SHELBY - Robert Eugene "Gene" Lee, age 90, of Shelby, NC went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Gene was born in Lattimore, NC to the late Jap Suttle and Flossie Vickery Lee. He was the second of six children.
Gene graduated from Lattimore High School in 1948 and joined the Air Force that same year, where he served for three years and attained the rank of sergeant. Those years remained a source of pride and accomplishment for Gene during his life, but being the small-town boy that he was, his heart yearned for home. He was honorably discharged and returned to Lattimore in 1951. After leaving the service, he built his first home with the money he made from that time. He dug the footings and septic lines by hand and did the majority of the work on the house by himself. This endeavor foreshadowed what would later be the major career path in his life.
After the completion of his first home, Gene went on to work for Southern Bell for the next 17 years. He started work as a lineman in Cleveland County in 1952 and advanced to an engineer installing central offices. At the height of his career with Southern Bell, he was the supervisor at the central office in Charlotte, NC in addition to 13 other local branches.
Very early on during that time in 1952, he met Geraldine Hope, the love of his life on a blind date. After the date, Gene went home and told his mom that he had met the girl he was going to marry. However, the feeling was far from mutual. "Miss Gerri" as Gene affectionately called her, had a different account of the evening. She told her mom that an old man had tried to kiss her, and she vowed never to see him again! Gene eventually worn her over and they were married June 26, 1954 and after 66 years of marriage, Gene proved that true love at first sight does exist.
After retiring from the phone company, his true career passion emerged, home builder and developer. For the next 25 years he constructed over 1,200 homes and numerous subdivisions in the Cleveland County area. He also started, owned and operated Buffalo Valley in the 1980's.
Gene was a charter member of the Cleveland County Home Builders Association and past president.
Gene has been a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church since 1971. He served as a deacon in addition to house and ground, and building committees.
His loves include his family, his animals, traveling, and his Sunday School class, Master Workers.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Gerri" Hope Lee; daughter Lynn Lee; son Andy Lee; granddaughter Jessica Lee and fiancé Patrick Hamm; sister Marjorie Doty; brother Wylie Lee and wife Dianne; sister-in-law Martha Lee; sister-in-law Lois Hope; 10 nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, brother Phillip Lee and wife Alton; brother Jack Lee; sister Lt. Col. F. LaVerne Lee; brother-in-law Vail Doty; sister-in-law Evelyn Hope Padgett; sister-in-law Mary Hope Price; brother-in-law Charlie Hope; brother-in-law Harry Hope Jr.; and brother-in-law Donald Hope preceded him in death.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required as the family is very concerned for the health and well-being of their friends and family.
A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church cemetery in Shelby, NC.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Thanks to caregiver and special friend Tiffany Putnam, Hospice of Cleveland County and HBPC.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com