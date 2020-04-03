|
|
Rev. Bennie Gene Pryor, 78, of 1202 Borders Road Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 1, 1942 to the late Oscar Pryor and Estelle Williams Pryor.
Pastor Pryor was self-employed for many years with Pryor's Concrete and Finishing completing projects at the local hospital, Fasco (Honeywell) and other buildings in this area. He retired from Duke Power after 15 years of service. His passion though was teaching the Word of God. He accepted Christ in 1968 and started preaching the gospel in the early 1970's pastoring at White Oak Springs Baptist Church for 42 years and also preaching all over the world. He was a man after God's own heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Cicero, Oscar, Jr., Johnny, Robert, Jerry and Ralph Pryor; four sisters, Pearl, Leila, Mary Love and Betty and two grandsons, Corry Lamar Pryor and Todd Pryor, Jr.
He leaves to cherish loving memories, his wife of 55 years, Ruth Bell Allen Pryor; his children, Betty Lattimore, Charles Pryor, David Pryor, Elder Nicole Pryor, Ki mberly Pryor, Todd Pryor, Shakita Pryor and James Beam all of Shelby, NC; fourteen grandchildren two great-grandchildren; one sister, Cecilia Johnson of Cincinnati Ohio; four sisters-in-law;; seven brothers-in-lawand a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Due to recent coronavirus outbreak Rev. Pryor will be viewed on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Lawndale. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 3:30 PM and the funeral will start at 3:30 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 3, 2020