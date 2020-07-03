SHELBY - Earl Eugene Ridings, age 87 passed away on July 2, 2020 at Hospice Wendover.
Born in Polk County on August 7, 1932, he was the son of the late Curtis Eugene and Myrtle Elizabeth Rowe Ridings. Gene was the oldest member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church. He worked for 17 years as a supervisor for Fiber Industries and 12 Stouffer's in Gaffney. He served in the United States Army for two years. Gene enjoyed putting puzzles together, rabbit hunting, fishing and bowling. In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Honeycutt Ridings; a sister, Hazel Henderson; a daughter, Debbie Humphries.
Earl is survived by a son, Michael Lee Ridings of Mooresboro; a daughter, Rhonda Ruff and husband Keith of Shelby; Son-in-law, Stephen Humphries of Moroesboro; five grandchildren, Tina Earls and husband Shane, Tessy Humphries, Torrie Hicks and husband Stephen, Mitchell Ruff and wife Traci, and Misty Easler and husband Jason; 13 great grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Ridings and wife Cathy of Spartanburg and Dupree Ridings and wife Linda of Greer; and numerous special friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Patterson Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Waters officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 until 11:00 in the sanctuary.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Patterson Springs Baptist Church 2107 Cleveland Avenue, Grover NC 28073.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
